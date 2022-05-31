LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Get ready to bring in the summer season with Salvation Army for their second Annual Neighborhood Block Party.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, there will be free food, drinks, games, activities and more at the Salvation Army location at 525 Pennsylvania Ave.

There also will be a door prize drawing of summer-themed items and baskets.

School-aged children will receive a school supplies kit donated by the Staples store on E. Michigan Ave.

Additionally, the Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Police Department will be in attendance so families can learn more about community safety.

According to a Facebook post from The Salvation Army, they are in need of volunteers for the event for set up as well as the block party.

To volunteer, get in contact with Jon Curtis, the Salvation Army’s Volunteer Coordinator at 517.484.4424 ext. 208.

