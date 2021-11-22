Salvation Army hosts 2 sit-down Thanksgiving meals this week

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) –The Capital area Salvation Army is hosting two free thanksgiving meals for the holiday season, and both will be taking place on Thanksgiving week, starting Monday, Nov. 22.



With loosened COVID-19 restrictions, this will be the first holiday that the organization is able to open its doors to the public for a family-style sitdown holiday meal since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

This first Thanksgiving meal will be lunch on Mon, Nov. 22 at the Salvation Army’s Lansing Citadel Corps location at 525 North Pennsylvania Avenue from noon to 1:30 pm.



The second Thanksgiving meal served will be dinner, and is being held on Wednesday, Nov. 24th at 710 W. Jolly Road with two shifts, the first from 4:00 to 4:45 pm., and the second from 5:15 pm to 6:00 pm.

Wednesdays sit-down dinner is limited to 60 people per shift, and pre-registration is required, you can schedule a seat online, or by calling (517) 484-4424.

Masks will be required at both meals, regardless of vaccination status. If you are looking to help donate this holiday season for both Thanksgiving and the upcoming Christmas season, you can do so online.