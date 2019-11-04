Salvation Army kicks off holiday drive

It may seem early, but the holidays are pretty much here. And today was the first time families in Jackson can sign up for the Salvation Army’s Christmas charity drive. The goal is simple. To make sure that every family in Jackson gets help. And the need is great.



“Basic needs. The food as you can see our food pantry the shelves are getting bare. So we are going to need some help with getting those stocked up. Not just for the holiday season but throughout the year,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer, Major Jose Tamayo.



Food is just one of the needs in Jackson. There’s also a demand for coats, especially for children.



To sign up for help applicants must bring these things, a form of I-D for themselves, and for all family members as well as proof of their current address. Jose knows that community support is what makes all the difference, especially this time of year.



“You know we are all a pay check away from being there. And it’s great when a community can come together. I think of it like the old days where they built the barns and neighbors all got together and they built this barn. That’s what it takes. It takes a community to meet the needs of a community. And our neighbors in need, need our help this time of year.”



Applications are open from now until November 15th. There is a link below.

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/jackson