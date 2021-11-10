Salvation Army looking for more bell ringers

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Jackson Salvation Army is preparing to help even more families this holiday season. It’s part of a campaign called ‘Hope marches on.’ But leaders say they need the help of the community.

“When two jobs aren’t enough to pay the bills hope marches on. When there is not enough food on the table hope marches on,” said Salvation Army leader, Major Jose Tamayo.

For years Major Tamayo has led the Salvation Army in Jackson working to help families during the holidays, with things like free meals, coat drives, and gifts for kids. However this year, because of the ongoing pandemic, they’re seeing more new families coming for help.

“The need is still there. The need is growing. I talked to my wife and she said that this year we’ve so far had two families that have applied for assistance that have never applied before,” said Major Tamayo.

That’s why this year you’ll hear the sound of ringing bells a little earlier. It’s part of a push starting Saturday, November 20th to reach as many families as possible before the end of the year.

“We’re all a paycheck away from being there ourselves. So, think about that when you give,” said Major Tamayo.

The group says it hopes to raise a little more than $300,000 with its Red Kettle campaign by setting up and ringing bells not only weeks earlier, but also at more locations. However, for all of that to happen the Salvation Army needs more volunteers.

“We have all the locations open but we don’t have enough bell ringers to cover all those locations.”

Adding, that in a time when so many are struggling, the Salvation Army is ready to put this year’s slogan into action.

“You’re giving them hope and to keep them marching on, to keep them going.”

For ways to give or volunteer check out the link below.

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/Jackson/who-we-are/