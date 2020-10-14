Salvation Army sets out to rescue Christmas during pandemic

The sound of bells ringing is a familiar sound around the holidays, but this year that ring will sound a bit quieter.

“We anticipate this year probably because of Covid about 50% less bell ringing locations available,” said Corps Officer for the Salvation Army, Major Jose Tamayo.

While there are still plenty of leaves yet to fall, the Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday campaign early for the first time in 130 years.

“We’re going to be doing things a little bit different than previous years because of Covid, and social distancing, but it will get done, and people will be served,” said Major Tamayo.

The organization says they expect a 155% rise in community needs, with around a 50% loss in funding that usually comes from in-person ringers. To help fill the gaps, they are turning to technology with a virtual kettle.

“It’s a very simple concept. A kettle is created for you. You set a goal. How much you want to raise for the Salvation Army. You call your friends, and family members. Put it on social media, and you raise that money in no time at all.”

The money raised goes to putting food on the table, paying bills, and making sure every child has a gift under their tree.

“Rescue Christmas is our theme. We need people to come along side us to help rescue Christmas. We don’t want any child to go without,” said Major Tamayo.

The organization also plans to set up posters outside that will allow for donations using your smart phone. The campaign will officially launch on November 2nd.

For more info on how to donate, or how to set up a virtual kettle there is a link below.

https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/