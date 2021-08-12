Sam Corey Senior Center reopens, following safety protocols

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Sam Corey Senior Center has reopened specific programming after being closed to prevent spreading COVID-19 around Delhi Township.

People interested the senior center’s programming can visit their website, or check the center’s front door for monthly programming postings.

The Sam Corey Senior Center is actively following all safety guidelines on state and local levels.

Tracy Miller, Delhi Township’s manager, has stated that if need be, programming will be scaled back to protect center staff and seniors.