Santa Claus scheduled to receive COVID-19 test

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – To prepare for the big night ahead, the man from the north pole, Santa Claus will be promoting safe ways to stay safe from COVID-19 later this morning, including, getting a COVID-19 test.

Officials with Sparrow Hospital say they have Santa Claus scheduled to come into the drive-thru testing site at Frandor for his nasal swab test at 10 a.m. to make sure he’s ready to go.

Organizers say, Santa is also urging all boys and girls to wear their face masks, maintain social distancing practices, and to not let their guard down during the holidays.