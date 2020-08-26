Santa Claus training to include wearing masks and gloves

London, United Kingdom (WLNS) — In the United Kingdom, the entertainment company called the Ministry of Fun has been running a Santa School for 25 years and it’s now teaching Santas how to have a safe experience during the current pandemic.

The company said Santa will now have to wear a festive mask, gloves, and give out presents without any physical contact.

Last year, the company said it had more than 100,000 bookings for Santa over an eight-week period and it’s currently down to half that number.

