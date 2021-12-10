‘Santalorian’ spreads holiday positivity in Lansing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What started as an Instagram post has led to a coast-to-coast adventure for two men who live more than 2,000miles apart.

Isyuri Williams and Rodney Smith Junior are on their third Hand of Hope tour where they attempt to visit all 50 states in less than a month.

Their goal? To help families with special needs or sick children.

Today, right here Lansing, they came to surprise one special young boy.

Our Assistant Chief Photographer Connor Wilton was there to capture it and can be viewed in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar