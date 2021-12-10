‘Santalorian’ spreads holiday positivity in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What started as an Instagram post has led to a coast-to-coast adventure for two men who live more than 2,000miles apart.

Isyuri Williams and Rodney Smith Junior are on their third Hand of Hope tour where they attempt to visit all 50 states in less than a month.

Their goal? To help families with special needs or sick children.

Today, right here Lansing, they came to surprise one special young boy.

