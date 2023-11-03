LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sarah Sanderson is a sweet mother cat, and according to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, she’s ready to transition to being the baby in someone else’s home.

The 2-year-old kitty came to ICACS with her kittens when they were found to be living in poor conditions, ICACS said. She’s friendly, outgoing, and ready to meet her new family or best friend. She’s “ready to be done with the whole motherhood thing,” said her friends at the shelter.

Just one caveat: Sarah Sanderson is said not to be a fan of dogs.

She’s 2 years old and spayed. To find out more about Sarah Sanderson, you can click here or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.