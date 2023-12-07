LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff is alerting that someone is calling people and falsely claiming to be a Sheriff’s Office detective.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller identifies themselves as Detective Easter.

The caller then tells the person on the other end of the line they have missed court, a subpoena, or other legal affair and must buy gift cards, find another way to pay a debt or be arrested.

In a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office said, “The Sheriff’s Office will never call a citizen and demand payment – gift cards nor threaten arrest. This is a scam! Advise them you are calling the police, block the caller and if you have been a victim and sent money/gift cards call 911 to report this fraudulent activity.”