Scam Alert: St. Johns Police Department warns of new police scam

ST JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – The St Johns Police Department is warning residents of a scam call where scammers pose as members of law enforcement, pretending to have a warrant for the victim’s arrest.

According to police, a St Johns resident received a call from a scammer posing as a federal agent claiming to have a warrant for their arrest. The resident hung up but received another phone call from the same scammer, but the caller ID showed the St John’s Police Department phone number.

The scammer claimed to be Detective Davis with the St Johns Police.

The St Johns Police Department does not have a Detective Davis.

The SJPD reminded residents that calls of this nature are always scams, and if you are unsure if a call is a scam to hang up and contact law enforcement.