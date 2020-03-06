SCAM WARNING: Speak to the elderly about suspicious calls

Blackman-Leoni Township, Mich. (WLNS) —

The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety is reporting an increase in phone scams in the past week.

Some of the scams involve someone calling and claiming to be the older person’s grandchild who says they need money because they have been arrested or are going to be arrested.

The department is also reporting calls where subjects are told that they owe additional taxes to the government and they need to send a gift card, or a similar form of payment in order to evade law enforcement or delays in tax refunds.

The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety is asking that people take time to speak to any elderly family members regarding suspicious calls and to remind them to not provide personal or banking information over the phone.

If the elder person is questioning the legitimacy of any call, they can contact the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety at (517) 788-4223.