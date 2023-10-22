LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was a spooky sight on Saturday in downtown Lansing, as dozens put on Halloween costumes for this year’s Scare on the Square.

With the event in its second year, organizers said they are on a mission to bring people together and support local businesses in the city. More than 40 vendors set up shop in the square, with many selling Halloween items. There was live music, food and fun for all ages.

Some people who helped make the event a success said coming together is important.

“I think it’s great that people just love their life, and this is a great way to celebrate life, and the season Halloween. And to love Lansing. It’s just a really good community event,” said art vendor Steafene Garrett, whose artist name is Athena Creates.

Laura Castle, event organizer and owner of Capital Hippie, said a Halloween event like this one is important in the community. “I think it’s very important for the public to come out, first of all to just let loose,” said Castle. “And have fun and be happy. See people that are smiling. Also, support the downtown businesses, because in order for us to stay open and stay open later, we do need people to come down and support us.”

The event ended at 4 p.m. Saturday, and organizers said they plan to host the event again next year.