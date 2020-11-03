School: 20-year-old Grand Ledge student’s death not caused by COVID-19

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS)— Today the Kosciusko County Coroner released findings that while 20-year-old Bethany Nesbitt of Grand Ledge did have COVID-19, it did not cause her death.

The school announced the news on their website this morning.

“After a complete investigation and autopsy, the cause of death has been ruled natural due to a pulmonary embolus that had not been previously detected. While COVID did play a role in contributing to the death, it was not caused by COVID” said Coroner Tony Ciriello.

Nesbitt was found dead in her dorm room October 30th.

Grace College President Dr. Bill Katip made the following statement:

“Grace College students, faculty and staff continue to pray for the Nesbitt family and mourn the loss of a beloved classmate and friend, Bethany Nesbitt. We are also working with the family to honor Bethany’s legacy. She will always be remembered for her joyful spirit, her love for the Lord and others and her positive impact on campus.” Dr. Bill Katip, Grace College President

“It is in times like these that our only sure and true comfort comes from knowing the Lord, the God of all creation. I am reminded of what the psalmist says in Psalm 73: ‘My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.’”

Nesbitt was a third-year psychology major, and working to become a child life specialist working with ill and disabled children in a hospital setting.