School bond proposal now on May ballot

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the Holt Public School system are now asking voters to approve a new bond proposal.

It will be worth almost $150 million in the upcoming spring election, which is happening on May 4th.

District officials say, the proposed bond would pay for infrastructure improvements, along with additional safety and security measures.

In addition, there will be better learning environments and new innovations throughout the district over the next eight years.

Supporters also say, school taxes in that area are scheduled to decrease, so even if the bond passes, property taxes will still drop by more than 1.7 mills.