School COVID-19 Outbreak Report shows 26 additional schools have positive cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the latest report on new and current Covid-19 outbreaks involving state schools and colleges and right now the report shows an additional 26 schools that are now experiencing cases of covid-19.
Michigan State University continues to have the largest amount of Covid-19 cases among all schools in the state according to Michigan’s Covid-19website.
MSU added 111 additional cases in the last week for a new total of 1,531.
Following Michigan State, Grand Valley now has 880 cases, Western Michigan is at 655 cases, and the University of Michigan has 636 cases.