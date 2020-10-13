School COVID-19 Outbreak Report shows 26 additional schools have positive cases

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020, file photo, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health nurses Crys Kuntz, left, and Sara Nelson confer inside the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, N.D., where vehicles were lined up for the weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing. A surge of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin and the Dakotas is forcing a scramble for hospital beds and raising political tensions, as the Upper Midwest and Plains emerge as one of the nation’s most troubling hotspots. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the latest report on new and current Covid-19 outbreaks involving state schools and colleges and right now the report shows an additional 26 schools that are now experiencing cases of covid-19.

Michigan State University continues to have the largest amount of Covid-19 cases among all schools in the state according to Michigan’s Covid-19website.

MSU added 111 additional cases in the last week for a new total of 1,531.

Following Michigan State, Grand Valley now has 880 cases, Western Michigan is at 655 cases, and the University of Michigan has 636 cases.