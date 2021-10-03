School district addresses information regarding a fight at Northwest High School’s Homecoming football game

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—According to a school district message to parents, a fight broke out among students at a Northwest High School football game on Friday night.

The fight between students led to extra police presence at the game. The Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety was called at around 9:32 p.m., according to its daily incident report.

The school district is addressing rumors of a gun being at the event and says no weapon was found and these are false rumors.

An ambulance was also called to the game to assist with two medical situations.

Northwest High school says out of caution they are postponing its homecoming dance.

The school will announce more information about rescheduling the high school dance with students.