“School of Rock” officially opens in mid-Michigan

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Whether its playing the guitar, drums, or keyboard, there are lots of opportunities for kids to become musicians at the new East Lansing School of Rock.

The school hosted its grand opening today and everyone involved says it teaches kids much more than just how to play a song.

“It’s just like a great place to be,” said 12-year-old Sophia Lynch, a singer at the School of Rock.

Kicking off with a ceremonial guitar smash and spending time just to rock and roll, the School of Rock provides kids in mid-Michigan a place to just let go and be themselves.

“I’m less shy when I go to public places, when I’m in new places, and it’s really helped me open up more, even though I’m really like outgoing and everything,” said Lynch.

“This is her style,” said Sophia’s mother Johanna Lynch. “When I saw this, I said lets give it a try, we did a trial lesson and she loved it. Sophia’s already pretty confident, but I will say sometimes when it came to singing, she kind of shied away a little bit because she wasn’t confident with that aspect of who she was and the instructors here have been so great bringing that out.”

“We are making musicians,” said Sarah Jackinchuk, the co-owner of the School of Rock. “It’s all about building the foundations of music as well as building that confidence inside to perform.”

“Rather just take lessons privately with a one-on-one, he’s actually with the kids playing with the other instruments, there just really isn’t any other experience like that,” said Nikki Hughes about her 9-year-old son Dash.

