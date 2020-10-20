School Outbreak Report: 27 additional schools report Covid-19 cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human services has again released their weekly update on new school Covid-19 outbreaks.

27 additional schools are experiencing students with Covid-19.

according to reports, there are now 84 ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks in Michigan K-12 schools with an additional 30 cases at colleges and university’s.

In Ingham County, roughly 40% of all cases are tied to students and staff at Michigan State University – which is currently reporting a total of 1,622 cases – almost double of another university.

Grand Valley State University has reported 922 cases, University of Michigan reported 836 cases – and Western Michigan University reported 738 cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan