School Outbreak Report: 27 additional schools report Covid-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human services has again released their weekly update on new school Covid-19 outbreaks.

27 additional schools are experiencing students with Covid-19.

according to reports, there are now 84 ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks in Michigan K-12 schools with an additional 30 cases at colleges and university’s.

In Ingham County, roughly 40% of all cases are tied to students and staff at Michigan State University – which is currently reporting a total of 1,622 cases – almost double of another university.

Grand Valley State University has reported 922 cases, University of Michigan reported 836 cases – and Western Michigan University reported 738 cases.