SCHOOL'S OUT FOREVER: Eastern High School students reflect on last day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - After more than 90 years, school is out forever at Lansing's Eastern High School.

It was a bittersweet morning, being the very last day students will go to school there. They'll be moving to a new building in the fall.

"Being at Eastern is like, I don't know, it's really an emotional day for me because I been here since what, 7th grade?," said Lansing Eastern High School student Violeta Lopez.

The old Pattengill Middle School is now the new Eastern High School. The old Eastern High School is closed forever.

Students reflect on what's passed and what's to come.



"I met lot of teachers, lot of friends," said Lopez.

"The new classes that they have, like psych classes, criminal justice, stuff like that, you know just to do stuff that I'm interested in that they didn't have at one point, or like dance, you know, so that'll be fun," said Lansing Eastern High School student Maribella Romero.



"It is a great ending to an incredible history at Eastern High School," said Lansing Eastern High School principal Marcelle Carruthers.

Carruthers says although it's the end of an era, it's also a new beginning.

"For me, it truly is, it's bittersweet, and I actually shed a couple tears, I don't know if I'm supposed to say that on television, but I'm going to miss it, I will miss Eastern High School," said Carruthers.

"Man I will actually miss this place, I had my fun moments in here," said Lopez.

Eastern students will begin at their new high school this fall.

Sparrow Hospital bought the old building, but it's still unclear what they will do with it.