LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An annual report released Tuesday shows Michigan’s student safety program, OK2SAY, received more than 7,400 tips in 2022. That is a 19% increase from the previous year.

The report separated the tips into categories. The top five categories were:

Bullying – 1,344 tips

Suicide – 1,017 tips

Drugs – 786 tips

Other (e.g., anxiety, stress, depression, harassment) – 645 tips

Threats to individuals – 633 tips

The nationally recognized program is designed to encourage Michigan students, teachers, and staff to help protect school safety by confidentially reporting threats, violent behavior, and mental health crises.

“OK2SAY is a much-needed safety net that allows students, staff, or other members of the public to reach out confidentially to get help and prevent tragedies,” Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, said. “As the popularity of this program continues to grow exponentially year-over-year, I appreciate the Governor and Legislature’s continued support of this critically important safety program.”

Anyone can report tips on criminal activities or potential harm directed at students, school employees, or schools. OK2SAY is available 24/7 and tips can be submitted in the following ways: