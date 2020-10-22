Schools going online for two weeks after dozens of students/staff under quarantine

MICHIGAN, (WLNS)– Ionia School District and Grass Lake High School will both be going virtual for two weeks after dozens of students and staff members are under quarantine.

There are just a couple at each school, but it’s leading to others having to quarantine.

Ionia schools will be moving online starting Monday, October 26th, and will stay online for two weeks. Two students and one staff member tested positive for Covid-19 and 38 students along with 5 staff members are being quarantined.

At Grass Lake High School, two students have Covid-19, and 26 are under quarantine.

They’ll also be moving online, but school officials say they hope to be back in person by November 2nd.

This announces came as Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference about the rising number of positive Covid-19 cases, consistently staying around 1-thousand cases per day.

“We are sounding the alarm bell right now, these numbers are moving in the wrong direction,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Others schools, such as Springport public schools, St. Johns Middle School and others have gone virtual for two weeks this school year after students tested positive for Covid-19.