Schools in Eaton County review mask policies

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – After the Barry-Eaton County Health department designated both counties as “high” risk for COVID transition, 6 News looked to see if other districts were rethinking their mask policies.

One district in the county moved to expanded its policy this morning, while others are keeping their optional policy for the new school year.

“We believe the scientists know a lot more than we do, and we are following their recommendation.”

That is what the superintendent of Waverly Community Schools had to say on the district’s decision to require masks for all students, staff and teachers regardless of vaccination status.

The policy will first run during August and September. The move comes on the heels of Grand Ledge Public Schools voting this week to require masks for everyone during the new school year.

Other districts are keeping their mask policies optional for both students and staff.

Dr. Bill Defrance, Eaton Rapids Public School superintendent says that they are seeing low case numbers in their area and if parents are concerned, there are online learning options.



“But in Eaton Rapids, we’ve broadened our programming to be able to handle almost any parent learning option available. So if you are concerned and you’re cautious, we have some really nice programming available,” said Dr. Defrance.

This afternoon, the district expanded its online learning to cover kindergarten to second grade students. Other districts in the county like Olivet Community Schools and Maple Valley Schools made a statement that masking would remain optional as they also see low case numbers in their communities.

