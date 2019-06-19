School’s Out but Many Teachers are Still Clocking-In

Randy Cusack has been a teacher for 17 years and he’s held a second job the entire time. That is the reality for many teachers across the Country.

“I would say everyone has something that they do.”

According to the Federal Bureau of Labor and Statistics, one in five teachers has a second job.

Cusack is a shopper for Ship’t. At least three times a week he’ll deliver groceries for people who request them through an app.

“For me, I try to do 5-10 shops during the school year, now I may do 15-20 during the summer.”

It brings in $150-$200 a week that Cusack uses for unexpected expenses and vacations. But when he first started teaching, he needed that money to make ends meet.

“When I got my first paycheck it was kind of disheartening to look and say my paycheck was bigger when I was at the grocery store.”

According to the Michigan Department of Education, after inflation is factored in, Teachers pay has actually gone down by 12% in the past decade.

Thousands of fed-up teachers marched to Michigan’s Capitol yesterday demanding more money for their schools. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a $500 million be added to the School Aid Fund.

Even if it doesn’t pass, Cusack like many teachers will continue to do what they have to do, to do what they love.

“You don’t go into it thinking your going to become a rich business person or become wealthy. You look at can I provide for my family and can I make a difference.”