Schools see rise in COVID-caused quarantines

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 100 students in quarantine have forced one school in Howell to implement a mask mandate.

This comes as several schools in Jackson county are seeing a similar rise in cases.

It’s just the start of the school year and Covid concerns are rising.

6 News reached out to the superintendents of both Jackson Public Schools and Hartland Consolidated Schools, as well as the Jackson County Health Department to find out how you can keep your family safe.

“Actually this is the first time that I’ve heard of this,” said Chelsea Turner, a Jackson Public School mom.

Turner had no idea that dozens of students at Hunt Elementary in Jackson were in quarantine.

The district is just one in mid-Michigan seeing students and staff in quarantine.

In Livingston County, Hartland Consolidated Schools has similar issues.

At Round Elementary, more than 120 students are in quarantine after 6 of them contracted Covid.

Masks at that school are now mandatory, but only for a week or two.

Back in Jackson, school administrators said they were not available for comment. Currently, masks are not required in the district, only encouraged.

Some parents say it’s sending kids a mixed message.

“I was making her go with a mask and to a kindergartener, with everybody else not wearing a mask and me mandating her to wear one, she was asking me why she had to, none of the other kids have to wear a mask, so why do I have too?” said Matthew Budd of the Jackson County Health Department.

“If you are feeling ill, stay home. If you think your student was around someone ill, distance is a big primary driver here. So, masks are critically important”

Along with masking and maintaining social distance, the county health department encourages people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 if they have not done so yet.