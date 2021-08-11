Schor announces completion of racial justice and equity report

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Alongside members of the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance (MRJEA) to announce that the Racial Justice and Equity report on the City of Lansing has been completed.

Completion of the City of Lansing’s Racial Justice and Equity Report is the beginning of a long-term effort to strengthen Lansing’s racial equity and provide opportunities for all. I’d like to thank all of the members of the Mayor’s Racial Justice and Equity Alliance for the countless hours they have spent to put together a community-based report to better our future. Lansing is truly strengthened by our diversity.” Mayor Andy Schor

The following committees and committee heads gathered and utilized public input as well as research to help create the report:

Arts & Culture: Lorenzo Lopez & Angela Mathews

Communities & Neighborhoods: Calvin Jones & Lural Baltimore

Education & Youth Development: Dr. Delsa Chapman & Carmen Turner

Health & Environmental Justice: Dr. LaKeeya Tucker & Linda Vail

History of Lansing: Paula Cunningham & Willard Walker

Housing & Development: Susan Cancro & Joel Ferguson

Jobs & Economic Development: Karl Dorshimer & Dr. Alane Laws-Barker

Mission, Vision, Values & Commitment: Lisa Crumley & Dr. Daryl Green

Public Safety: Pastor Melvin T. Jones & Attorney Pamela Davies

Training: Linda Sanchez-Gazella, Kimberly Coleman, & Guadalupe Ayala

To access the report, click here.