Schor announces nearly $170k in arts and culture grants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mayor Schor announced that applications for the 2021 Arts and Culture Grants are officially open. The Grants help support art organizations and create community-based art projects, and are funded by the City of Lansing, with the advisory of the Mayor’s Arts and Culture Commission.

The arts are such an important component of our City’s identity. They tell the story of our residents and neighborhoods and make us all proud of the place we call home,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “Investing in arts and culture is an investment in our community, our spaces and our lives, offering opportunities for healing and growth. Being a city that is abundant in arts and cultural experiences, enriches the lives of our residents and makes our neighborhoods thrive. These grant dollars will fund art projects that reflect our area’s diversity, creativity and ingenuity, making Lansing a place where everyone will be proud to live and excited to visit, which benefits us all.” Mayor Andy Schor

A total of $167,500 is to be awarded, $75,000 from the Arts Impact Project Grant, and $87.500 in Arts Projects Grants.

Past projects that were funded this year include:

Lansing Gallery & Education Center’s ARTpath

Lansing 5:01 Dam Jam

Capital City Film Festival’s PLAY

Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s neighborhood concerts

Peppermint Creek Theatre’s Lansing State Journal Storyteller Project Production

Past Arts Impact Projects are the Portrait of a Dreamer sculpture, the Below the Stacks Music Festival, and the Shiawassee Bridge Mosaic Project.

Meghan Martin, Arts Council executive director states,

“These City of Lansing Arts & Culture Grants are so important to our community, and we are privileged to be able to administer them to area artists and arts organizations. These dollars create jobs for our region’s artists and help our organizations provide essential programming that boosts our economy and shows that our city recognizes the importance of arts and culture for all in our communities.”

Grants are currently open; the application deadline is September 14, 2021.

There will be a pitch panel for the $75,000 Arts Impact Project that will take place in December, with an informational grant workshop provided prior to the event.

To read more information on the grants, click here.