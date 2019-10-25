EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A husband and wife discovered how to use solar technology to detect and attack cancer cells during evening walks.
Michigan State University researchers Sophia and Richard Lunt published the step-by-step approach in the current issue of Scientific Reports.
“We’ve tested this concept in breast, lung cancer and skin cancer cell lines and mouse models, and so far it’s all looking remarkably promising,” said Sophia, MSU biochemistry and molecular biologist.
“Our solar research inspired this cancer project, and in turn, focusing on cancer cells has advanced our solar cell research; it’s been an amazing feedback loop,” said Richard, the Johansen Crosby Endowed Professor of chemical engineering and materials science.
The Lunts have applied for a patent for their work, and they’re looking forward to eventually getting their findings through clinical trials.
“Though that will take many more walks,” Richard said with a smile.
MSU researchers using solar tech to fight cancer
