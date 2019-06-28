NASA plans to send a drone to Saturn’s largest moon

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) - A recent study found that overall alcohol use among teenagers has dropped in recent years.

According to the data, by the end of 12th grade, 59 percent of students had "consumed more than a few sips" of alcohol and just under 43 percent of 12th graders "reported having been drunk at least once in their life."

The 2018 Monitoring the Future Study was a national survey of Eighth, 10th and 12th grade students.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says continuing to educate teens about the dangers of drinking alcohol and banning the sale of powdered alcohol can help the trend continue.