Researchers discover how the brain processes face color

An anesthesia study found insights in mice that may enhance our understanding of sleep.

Researchers discovered some types of general anesthesia may actually activate a specialized area of the brain.

General anesthesia has been around since the 1840s, but still many unknowns about how general anesthesia works.

In a recent study at Duke University, researchers used anesthesia to learn more about brain activity.

When mice were placed under multiple classes of general anesthesia, the same group of neurons in the brain were activated as that of mice that were sleeping deeply.

The discovery suggests a shared neural pathway through general anesthesia and natural sleep.

This could open the door to new drugs for anesthesia, pain management, and sleep disorders.