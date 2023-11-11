EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Volunteers pulled bicycles, scooters and even refrigerators out of the Red Cedar River Saturday, and those were just a few examples of debris found in local waterways.

Michigan Waterways Stewards and Delta Sigma Phi fraternity welcomed hundreds of volunteers to clean up the river near downtown East Lansing. The cleanup is part of the Love Our Waterways campaign.

With the help of magnet fishing, boats and more, the group was able to recover dozens of items that had been tossed in the river.

(WLNS)

Since the beginning of the campaign last year, volunteers have pulled more than 400 electric scooters from the river.

The fraternity said its goal is to help bring change to East Lansing. “We definitely have a big chapter here, too, with 140-plus guys, and, you know, that’s a lot of people, and that’s a lot of ways to get involved with the community,” said Joey Loeschner, president of Delta Sigma Phi.

Organizers said the cleanup serves to help educate students and the community about the part they play in keeping local waterways clean.