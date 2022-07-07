LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Metallic sculpture masterworks, an 8K race, live concerts and a threadbare fashion show. All of that and more is coming to Old Town this weekend.

Scrap Fest, the art convention and contest that challenges teams of local sculptors to create metal masterpieces in one month using tossed material from Friedland Industries, is back for its 12th edition after a COVID-induced hiatus.

“It’s been wild. You can really tell, whether it’s the competition or the artist booths, that everyone brought the fire,” said Scrap Fest Director Mike Bass.

Scrap Fest centers around a sculpture contest with two categories, one for 500-pound pieces and another for 250-pound sculptures. Attendees are allowed to bid on the entries via a silent auction using the mobile bidding app OneCause.

While the contest is a Scrap Fest standard, this year features some brand-new inclusions.

Debuting at this year’s Scrap Fest is the Great Scrap Run, an 8K race to benefit the Davies Project charity, which provides free transportation to receive medical treatment for those in need.

“Tarnished,” by LOC Performance.

Another benefit in this year’s Scrap Fest is the Refashion Show.

Conceived of by fest collaborators Jessy Gregg, Sarah Williams, Cat Weaver, Danielle Jensen and Katie Deska, the Refashion Show takes the same principles of Scrap Fest but applies it to fashion.

The Refashion Show will feature a catwalk demonstrating the unique clothing pieces crafted by artists using recycled fabrics.

Bass said that one special aspect of Scrap Fest is that it joins veteran and novice artisans, citing the team Artistic Irons.

The art collective, composed of Andrew Sandstedt, Manny Lopez, and Jeff Seelye, made their metalworking debut at Scrap Fest 1, and eventually won the top prize at Scrap Fest 10.

Also new to Scrap Fest is contributions from Lincoln Welding, a leading welding equipment company. Lincoln is providing supplies to the competing sculpting teams, and is offering a package of goods to top-prize winners.

Bass said that Scrap Fest was brought to Lincoln Welding’s attention by way of Lansing sculptor Ivan Iler.

Iler recently made an appearance on Netflix’s “Metal Shop Masters” and suggested that Lincoln observe the Old Town festival.

“We’re really excited to bring it back,” Bass said.

For more information, visit scrapfest.com