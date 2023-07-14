LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — ScrapFest, the festival that takes scrap metal and turns it into amazing art pieces, returns to Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood.

Starting Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., ScrapFest will feature its signature scrap metal sculpture competition, as well as eco-booth artists, family-friendly activities, live music and its 8K run/walk, the Great Scrap Run.

This year marks the festival’s 13th year and it will feature artists that are both Michigan-based and from across the entire United States.

Sculptures on display will be available through a silent auction, with 70% of the proceeds going to the artists, 20% to ScrapFest and 10% of the proceeds going to this year’s local charity partner, the Mikey23 Foundation.

For more information, and to check out this year’s sculptures, you can visit scrapfest.com.