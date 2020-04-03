SCREAM FOR ICE-CREAM: MSU Dairy Store to open for pick-up orders

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State University (MSU) Dairy Store will open for pick-up orders for a limited number of pre-packaged products at its Anthony Hall location, 474 S. Shaw Lane – Farm Lane entrance, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning April 6.

The Dairy Store is also providing no-contact home delivery during the same time for orders of $20 or more for a $5 fee within a 5-mile radius of the store.

The store entrance will be closed to the public. Orders will be delivered to vehicles in the Dairy Store parking lot.

The Dairy Store will offer pre-packaged:

Half gallons (all varieties)

Top 10 flavors available in single cups

Ice cream cookie sandwiches

Cheese – all varieties in one-pound servings

5-ounce cups (pack of 30)

Bulk tubs (3 gallons)

View the full cheese menu and full ice cream menu

To place an order:

Call ahead at (517) 648-7191. Provide your credit card number (place order on cell phone, without Wi-Fi connection for security reasons). Acknowledge your preferred pick-up time. When arriving at the Anthony Hall Dairy Store for pickup, use the Farm Lane entrance. Delivery will be made to your vehicle. Items will be placed in the back seat or in the trunk to maintain the recommended six-foot distance.

Home delivery of pre-packaged products will use the same purchasing process and distancing methods for drop-off.

“Being able to provide a limited number of quality food products is important to our community and our campus,” said Nancy Turner, chair of the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition. “Our dairy team is committed to providing these dairy options for our surrounding community.”

The Dairy Store locations in Anthony Hall and the MSU Union are closed to the public for the remainder of the semester due to the university’s response to the novel coronavirus. A reopening date will be determined at a later time.

Funds from MSU Dairy Store sales support the teaching, research and outreach mission of the MSU Dairy Foods Complex.