Photos of sea moss products are courtesy of MDARD.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple sea moss products are being recalled due to potential foodborne pathogens.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) started investigating Royalty Sea Moss of Mt. Pleasant after a complaint came in from the Maryland Dept. of Health, Office of Food Protection.

MDARD’s investigation revealed that Royalty Sea Moss did not produce their products with the proper food processing controls in place.

Due to a lack of controls, deadly foodborne pathogens like botulism can grow in the sea moss products.

Improperly processed beverages and food products may have the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a tasteless and odorless bacterium.

Botulism is a potentially fatal kind of food poisoning that can cause the following:

general weakness

dizziness

double-vision

trouble with speaking or swallowing

difficulty in breathing

weakness of other muscles

abdominal distension

constipation

Additionally, Royalty Sea Moss does not have a license to manufacture, hold, or sell food products.

The following products have been recalled by MDARD:

Regular Sea Moss Gel

Fruit Flavored Sea Moss Gel: Mixed Berry with Blueberry Strawberry Raspberry Pineapple Cherry Strawberry Peach Strawberry Flavor Strawberry Dragon fruit Mango Pineapple Strawberry Banana

Sea Moss Lemonade: Blue Raspberry Mango Lemonade Watermelon Strawberry Peach Green Apple Pink Strawberry Strawberry Lemonade Grape Pineapple Strawberry Kiwi Cherry Fruit Punch



Royalty Sea Moss Lemonade photo is Courtesy of MDARD

Royalty Sea Moss Mixed Berry Gels photo is Courtesy of MDARD

Royalty Sea Moss Gummies photo is couretsy of MDARD

No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are advised not to use the product.