This seaplane made an emergency landing on Lake Fenton after experiencing mechanical trouble in the air. (Photo/ ABC 12).

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A seaplane pilot emerged unscathed after making a dramatic emergency water landing on Lake Fenton, reports ABC 12.

According to ABC 12, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot ran into unspecified mechanical trouble with the aircraft on Friday morning at around 10 a.m.

The pilot, who ABC 12 says was not identified and was alone on the seaplane, was able to make a safe landing onto water of Lake Fenton just 20 minutes later.

He was emerged without any injuries, and even the seaplane made it out without any major damage.

The pilot, who lives on Lake Fenton, succeeded in bringing the seaplane back to his home dock for repairs.