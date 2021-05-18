SEARCH CONTINUES: East Lansing Police asks for volunteers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The East Lansing Police Dept. continues to search for 76-year-old Shirley Baughan.

Today officials are putting out the call for volunteers to help search for Baughan.

Police say volunteers can report to the mobile command post at the Shaarey Zedek Congregation located at 1924 Coolidge at 1PM.

Volunteers will be divided into search groups for dedicated areas. Officials say volunteers should dress for the weather and extended walking.

Baughan is a white female and was last seen on Monday, May 17, 2021. Officials say it’s likely she walked away from Independence Village, a local retirement home near 2530 Marfit Road.

Baughan is 5″6″ and was last seen wearing jeans with a grey/black butterfly print shirt.