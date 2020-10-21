Search continues for suspect after 3-year-old is shot at Zap Zone

DELTA TWP, Mich. (WLNS)– Officials with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon they’re still working to find a suspect following a shooting that sent a 3-year-old girl to the hospital Tuesday night.

“We don’t know if it was random. We believe it’s random, however, there could be someone else involved in this whole thing where the shooter was after someone else,” Eaton Count Sheriff Tom Reich said. “Obviously there’s a reason why that gunshots were going into the building but we don’t believe it was the child.”

The 3-year-old and her family were there for a birthday party. The child’s grandma told 6 News on scene that they were sitting at a table near the front of the building when suddenly gunshots rang out.

“Everybody was just having fun. I don’t know. All of a sudden it was just like pop, pop, pop, like fireworks and that was it. Everybody just started getting down and screaming,” she said.

It wasn’t until she got to the bathroom to take cover that she noticed the little girl had been shot.

“My daughter was like, ‘Oh, she’s bleeding’ and I was like ‘what?’ and she’s like ‘yeah’, and so I lifted up her shirt and I seen she had like a little hole right there,” the child’s grandma said.

The child was transported to the hospital where police say she will recover for several days. The 3-year-old is’ good/stable’ condidion.

“Seeing a little girl getting hit like that… 3 years old… it really breaks my heart,” Owner and Co-founder of Zap Zone Mike Hafez said.

Hafez was not at the business at the time, but said he arrived within minutes. He said it started off as an ordinary day at the indoor entertainment center.

“Everyone was having fun, no issue and the bullet just came out of no where,” he said.

He said in his 26 years working for the company he’s never seen anything like what happened Tuesday night. He believes it was an isolated incident and doesn’t want people to be afraid to keep coming to Zap Zone.

“This shooting could have happened anywhere. It could have happened at Meijer, it could have happened at McDonalds. As I said, the bullet came from outside Zap Zone,” Hafez said.

He said he is working with police and provided them with surveillance video from the business. Sheriff Reich said his office is working hard to follow up on any and all leads and he’s thankful the child is okay.

“No one ever wants to see a child get shot. I wish it wouldn’t have happened. I’m hoping that we’re going to spend everything we can to find this individual that shot this 3-year-old and charge him accordingly,” he said.