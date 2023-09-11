LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing woman Amber Arnett has been missing for several weeks, and many community members say they will not give up looking for her.

Another search party was formed Sunday, and there is now a cash reward for anybody who has information that leads to Arnett’s whereabouts.

Police say Arnett, 39, was last seen on June 25 near the Dollar Tree on South Martin Luther King Boulevard, wearing a black tank top and jeans.

She’s 5’4″, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

“She wouldn’t just disappear like this, for the whole family, it’s just not her. She loves big — if she’s your friend, she’s your friend-for-life type of thing,” said Marty Arnett, the missing woman’s mother.

The group spent Sunday searching through local wooded areas. Arnett’s family asks people in the Greater Lansing community to be on the lookout to help bring her home.