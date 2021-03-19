Seasonal weight restrictions have been lifted

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Beginning today, the Michigan Department of Transportation will lift its seasonal weight restrictions on some state roads in the lower peninsula.

However, officials say frost restrictions remain in effect for the remainder of the state, and will still be imposed and enforced on all state trunk-line highways.

Weight restrictions will be lifted from the southern Michigan border north to M-43 in the city of South Haven.

As well as north on I-69 to I-96 in Lansing and east on I-96 to M-59 in Livingston County.

There will be no reduction in legal axle weights on routes designated as all-season.

Road officials say, all state routes carry M, I or US designations that’ll help drivers know what those individual limits are.