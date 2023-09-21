LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police in Jackson have arrested a second person in connection to a bank robbery that happened this week. Police said it was a 21-year-old man who was the driver during the crime and officers located him and arrested him Wednesday.

Jackson Police Director Elmer Hitt said officers responded to a robbery call on Tuesday at American 1 Credit Union, 930 W. North St. The suspect handed a teller a note demanding money, police said, and the suspect took off with the money he was given.

Wednesday morning, officers responded to another robbery call at Flagstar Bank, 301 W. Michigan Ave.

Police arrested an unnamed 50-year-old man Wednesday along with the 21-year-old male driver. The 50-year-old man was also on parole for two different bank robberies in Jackson which occurred in 2001 and 2007, police said.

After taking the 21-year-old driver into custody on an unrelated warrant, police said they found a sawed-off shotgun and revolver in his home. Police said “charges for weapons offenses” could be filed against the driver.