Second day of ethics hearing for Livingston County judge
LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) - A Livingston County judge facing misconduct allegations has testified for a second day, this time about how she treated court employees and lawyers.
The ethics case against Theresa Brennan could lead to her removal from office. She's accused of failing to disclose a relationship with a state police officer during a murder trial. She's also accused of using staff to perform personal duties for her on county time.
Kristi Cox took a pay cut to stop working as Brennan's court reporter. The judge had referred to her as "brain-damaged." Asked about the remark Tuesday, Brennan said Cox returned from a vacation and was "acting strangely." She doesn't believe she treated Cox terribly.
On Monday, Brennan often said she couldn't recall when asked about a relationship with Sean Furlong, who was a state police detective. Records show she made dozens of phone calls to him during a murder trial. He was chief investigator in the case.
