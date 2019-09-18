Second Hanover-Horton teacher placed on administrative leave after misconduct allegations

Jackson County (WLNS)– Hanover-Horton School District’s Superintendent John Denney sent out a letter to parents yesterday, informing them that a high school teacher was placed on administrative leave for misconduct allegations.

“I’m not surprised by it at all as a parent,” Otis Robert Diamond Jr., parent of a Hanover-Horton High School senior said.

“We’ve actually heard that for years as parents and stuff in the community, but you have nothing factual to go by so you just trust the leadership at the school and trust the community that we’re doing the right thing and that if it is factual that we’re addressing it,” Diamond said.

In his letter, Superintendent Denney informed parents that he received an email from a former student which raised serious misconduct allegations against high school teacher Matt Resor.

“All three of my children were not surprised, but they’ve said the same thing that I did: there’s nothing factual, so how do you handle a situation like that,” Diamond said.

These allegations come just weeks after the district made the decision to start the process of firing longtime teacher and coach Johnnie Stewart–after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student back in 1998. Stewart was not charged due to insufficient evidence and Diamond says it’s going to take more than outspoken parents like himself to solve these issues.

“I think it’s great that some of the younger generations–recent graduates are speaking up and saying yes, this is going on, I’ve heard about it. It’s going to take all ages and everybody in that community to purge out the bad people and bring it back to a great community and a great school district that we’re known for being,” Diamond said.

Resor has been placed on paid, non-disciplinary administrative leave as the school investigates the allegations.

6 News reached out to the district’s superintendent, but he was not available for comment. Attempts to reach Mr. Resor were unsucessful.