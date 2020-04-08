Second state prison inmate dies of COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A second state prisoner has died from COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The inmate tested positive at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater. He died Tuesday. At this facility, 33 prisoners have been diagnosed with the virus.

Over the weekend, MDOC had reported 207 cases of COVID-19 among inmates within its facilities. As of April 7, the total case number is 436, more than double the weekend case total.

MDOC facilities with the greatest increases in COVID-19 cases since the weekend include Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson (+29 cases), Macomb Correctional Facility(+10 cases) and Lakeland Correctional Facility (+8 cases).

MDOC has tested inmates across all of its facilities, except for the Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility. Not all of the facilities have had prisoners testing positive for COVID-19.

Among correctional facility officers, 118 total COVID-19 cases have been confirmed with four staff deaths.