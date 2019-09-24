Secretary Benson announces modernized voter registration on National Voter Registration Day

LANSING — Registering to vote in Michigan is about to become easier.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced today that Michigan has adopted automatic voter registration and will implement online voter registration following the Nov. 2019 election.

Under the automatic voter registration system, eligible citizens automatically register to vote when renewing their driver’s license or updating their personal ID cards, unless they chose not to. The process can be completed both in person and online.

Since the implementation of the automatic voter registration, 46,527 people registered to vote, compared to Sept. 2017, when 40,022 people registered to vote within the same time period, according to a press release from the Secretary of State.

The adoption of the modern voting systems come one year after the Nov. 2018 election when the Promote the Vote amendment was approved, which made registration more accessible by creating automatic registration at branch offices.

Following the November 2019 election, eligible citizens can register to vote at any time through the Secretary of State department’s online portal.

Michigan is one of 17 states and the District of Columbia that has adopted automatic voter registration systems.