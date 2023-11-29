EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was met by protests and disruption at an appearance Wednesday night at Michigan State University’s Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center.

MSU police tell 6 News one man was arrested for a misdemeanor following his participation in a disruption of Buttigieg’s speech to protect climate change.

Before Buttigieg could even get into the building, however, he was met by nearly 100 protesters demanding a full ceasefire in Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza. The protesters packed the parking ramp at the campus facility. Many carried pro-Palestinian signs and Palestinian flags were held high. Several banners was draped over the side of the parking ramp.

Climate activists attempt to rush the stage where U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was speaking Wednesday. (WLNS)

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at MSU to protest U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Wednesday at MSU. (WLNS)

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at MSU to protest U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Wednesday at MSU. (WLNS)

Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at MSU to protest U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Wednesday at MSU. (WLNS)

One banner called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

The crowd of students and parents with children grew as Buttigieg’s anticipated arrival time grew near.

Buttigieg was in town to speak at MSU’s Public Service Forum. It was part of a larger trip to the Great Lakes State He was in town to tout infrastructure investments delivered by the federal government as a result of President Joe Biden.

While he was there to talk about infrastructure, he found himself facing protesters demanding he take a message back to Washington, D.C.

Ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

“The opportunity that he came here gave us the opportunity to add pressure protest, picket and get out messages across – and I am sure he is hearing us,” Organizer Amaan Abdul Mohi from Students United for Palestinian Rights MSU tells 6 News. “I’m sure he’s seeing us and I’m sure it’s going to go up there.”

Inside the Kellogg Center, Buttigieg took to the stage not only to discuss infrastructure but to reflect on his political rise. Buttigieg gained national prominence in 2019 as he battled a crowded field of Democrats for the nomination for the presidency. His political experience came as a mayor of an Indiana town as well as military service. He came out as gay, making him the first openly gay Democrat to make it on the national stage of presidential primary debates.

But climate activists from Climate Defiance quickly disrupted his speech. According to Dana Whyte, spokeswoman for the Michigan State University Police and Public Safety, approximately 8 people were asked to leave after they disrupted Buttigieg’s speech calling out “Petrol Pete.” A man, not affiliated with MSU, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

After the protesters were escorted out, Buttigieg acknowledged them.

“I think it would be weird to be in the middle of a speech about democracy and acknowledge certain demonstrators as well who spoke up” he said. “We care deeply about climate change which is why our administration had delivered the most sweeping and ambitious climate legislation in human history.”

As Buttigieg wrapped up the appearance with a discussion with former Democratic Gov. James Blanchard – Pro-Palestinian protesters could be seen and heard just outside the ballroom.