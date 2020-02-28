Secretary of State adds Vietnamese as fourth language option for kiosk transactions

The 103 new Secretary of State self-service stations across Michigan recently received a software update that added Vietnamese as a fourth language option for customer transactions.

The kiosks can also complete registration renewals in English, Spanish and Arabic.

This week, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that 28 self-service stations have been placed in Meijer stores across Michigan to make it easier for people to renew their vehicle plate and registration in minutes.

In a press release, the Secretary of State said more self-service stations will be implemented in more Meijer locations throughout Michigan.

“Meijer stores are a favorite shopping spot for many Michiganders, and now many of them will also be a place where you can complete Secretary of State transactions, such as renewing your tabs,” Benson said. “We’re very pleased to partner with Meijer to bring this convenience to our mutual customers.”

Auburn Hills – 800 Brown Road

Battle Creek – 2191 Columbia Ave. W

Battle Creek – 6405 B Drive N

Belleville – 9701 Belleville Road

Big Rapids – 15400 Waldron Way

Cadillac – 8605 34 Road

Chesterfield – 27255 23 Mile Road

Clinton Township – 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway

Commerce Township – 1703 Haggerty Highway

Detroit – 1301 W. Eight Mile Road

Detroit – 21431 Grand River Ave.

Escanaba – 505 N. 26th St.

Fraser – 34835 Utica Road

Gaylord – 250 Meijer Drive

Grand Rapids – 1540 28th St. SE

Greenville – 606 S. Greenville West Drive

Kalamazoo – 6660 W. Main St.

Lincoln Park – 3710 Dix Highway

Ludington – 3900 W. US-10

Madison Heights – 1005 E. 13 Mile Road

Marysville – 205 S. Range Road

Mount Pleasant – 1015 Pickard St.

Muskegon – 700 W. Norton Ave.

Portage – 5121 S. Westnedge Ave.

Rochester Hills – 3175 S. Rochester Road

Roseville – 30800 Little Mack Ave.

Shelby Township – 15055 Hall Road

Southfield – 28800 Telegraph Road



