Secretary of State: Android Users experiencing issues with voter registration

Lansing, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State is informing the public that some Android users are having trouble entering their birthdate when using their mobile phone to register to vote online.

The website they’re using is Michigan.gov/VoterRegistration.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget has made a programming change to address the issue but some Android users may still be affected.

If you can’t register online using your Android device, use another device.

The last day to register online for the March 10 election is Monday, Feb. 24. You can register up through Election Day at your city or township clerk’s office with residency verification. Visit Michigan.Gov/Vote for more information.