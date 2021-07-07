Secretary of State announces changes to branch hours, new photos for IDs

Changes are coming to Secretary of State offices as part of an effort to address a backlog of appointments since the pandemic began.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced expanded hours for all branches. Starting July 19th, offices will be open until 6 PM on Mondays and Thursdays. Branches will open earlier at 8AM on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Friday. Drivers license photos are now required to be updated every 12 years instead of eight thanks to new technology.

All of these changes are part of a new push to move more services online while freeing in-person appointments to service high priority needs.

The secretary also mentioned hopes of launching mobile offices to community and senior centers in the next few months.